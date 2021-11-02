When grabbing a bowl at Chipotle, my go-to protein is chicken, but that can get a little boring. Looks like I may have a little more variety coming soon, though. Chipotle announced, in a press release sent to The Takeout, that it will be testing out pollo asado as a menu option in 95 restaurants across Cincinnati, Ohio and Sacramento, California.

The company describes its new pollo asado as having a “unique taste of garlic, fresh lime, guajillo peppers and hand-chopped cilantro.” Chipotle Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt says: “Chicken has long been the top protein choice among Chipotle guests. With the celebrated Adobo chicken recipe already on our menu, we decided it was time to add another option and our new flavorful pollo asado chicken is another perfect complement to our real ingredients.”

Chipotle has been consistently making updates to its menu recently, and I’m here for it (even if there’s no dessert). This is the first time in nearly 30 years that the company is experimenting with a new chicken offering. Of course, the one essential change the brand has yet to make (the only change that truly matters) is not charging extra for guacamole. There. I said it. I know it’s a basic, even sort of privileged, request, but I think it’s achievable. Chipotle has a loyal customer base at this point, and with the chain’s slightly inflated price tag, I don’t see why eliminating the extra guacamole charge would be too difficult.

(Unrelated, but back in college I learned that if you order a bowl and flour tortilla on the side it makes for an even more filling meal. Just throwing that out there.)

For those of you who couldn’t care less about my plight for guac inclusion, you can look forward to the pollo asado making its way to your area. As of today, Chipotle is offering free delivery on pollo asado orders from participating locations via the app or website from November 8 to 14.