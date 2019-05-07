Photo: Roman Tiraspolsky (iStock)

Happy National Teacher Appreciation Day! Most of the National Person Place Or Thing Days are pretty silly, but teachers are righteous, so we’re on board with this one. So, it seems, is Chipotle. Teachers and school staff can head to the nearest ’Potle (I’m workshopping it) anytime after 3 p.m. today for a free burrito, burrito bowl, salad, or order of tacos with the purchase of another menu item of equal or greater value.

Laurie Schalow, Chipotle’s Chief Corporate Reputation Officer, said in a press release that the company “believes that cultivating a better world begins with education... Our annual Teacher’s Day BOGO is just one token of appreciation we have for all the educators across the nation.”

It’s not a promotion limited to, say, high school math teachers and no one else. The offer is open to “ educators and staff at all levels, including pre-school, elementary, middle and high school, university and homeschooling parents who present valid identification recognizing them as staff or support.” There are a few little catches, though. In addition to the equal-or-greater-value thing, the promotion is valid for in-restaurant orders only (so step away from the app), and while it can be used with Chipotle Rewards, no other promotions can be added. Still, teachers, feel free to swing by after work and pick up two burritos: One for you, and then another one also for you.