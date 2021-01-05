In 2021, Chipotle resolves to serve carbless cauliflower rice

Image : Chipotle ( Other

In the future, no one will ever eat carbs ever again. And since it’s a new year, the future has arrived! Your newly fledged dietary resolutions will no longer need to be at war with your yearning for Chipotle. Yesterday—the first working day of 2021—Chipotle introduced Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice as a menu item. Chipotle boasts that it’s made from “4 real ingredients” (grilled cauliflower, cilantro and lime, obvs, but also salt), contains “4 net carbs,” and is compatible with all sorts of no-carb diets, including Keto, Whole 30, and Paleo. It’s the centerpiece of the Keto, Whole 30, Vegan, and Vegetarian Salad Bowls, but it’s also available as an option throughout the menu for $2 extra.



Apparently the future is only a temporary thing because the Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice is available for a limited time only—though Chipotle didn’t say for exactly how long.

“Chipotle fans have been craving more plant-powered, better-for-you options that align with the latest health trends and emphasize the benefits of real food,” Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer, said in a press release. The press release also noted that during test marketing in Denver and across Wisconsin, one-third of the Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice orders came from first-time or infrequent Chipotle customers. Score!

Through January 11, Chipotle is waiving the delivery fees for any order of $10 or more that contains an order of Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice.