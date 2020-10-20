The jig is up—Chipotle is now charging for the tortilla on the side

Photo : Gemma Escribano / EyeEm ( Getty Images )

Hands up. It’s over, everyone.



Due to the personal pick-and-choose nature of Chipotle’s ordering system, you know that there’s bound to be a bunch of hacks and loopholes you can use to rack up extra bits of food here and there, or even create new off-menu dishes.

But here’s a bummer. Chipotle is finally charging for the optional tortilla on the side when you order a burrito bowl. Those of you in this deviously secret club already know that there’s typically more filling in a burrito bowl than there is in a burrito, so not only are you getting a better deal on the volume of filling, you’re also still getting the tortilla. That way you can make your own non-sports-ball-sized burrito and still have enough leftover burrito salad for a midnight snack.

As of Monday, Chipotle is charging for that large flour tortilla. How much? $0.25. While it’s not the end of the world (2020's got that covered), it still marks the end of an era.

But not all is lost. Due to the pandemic, the Boorito promotion (the endearing one where you show up in costume and get a $4 deal) has been shifted from an in-person deal to a digital one: From October 29-31, buy-one-get-one codes will show up on Chipotle’s Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok accounts. You then text the code to 888-222, and you’ll be granted the deal, but only redeemable on Halloween via the Chipotle app or website.

I mean, it’s not the same thing, obviously, but at this point, we’ll take what we can get.