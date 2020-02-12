Food is delicious.
Chipotle unleashes “Guac Mode” upon customers nationwide

Allison Robicelli
Image: Chipotle

We get a lot of press releases here at The Takeout, but, since we’re committed to the highest standards of food journalism, we don’t jump to publish any ol’ thing that comes our way unless it’s something important. And guacamole is always important.

Chipotle has unleashed something called “Guac Mode,” which is exclusively for customers who are members of the Chipotle Rewards program. All February long, customers who purchase a regular-priced entree and scan their app will get guacamole (as a topping or a side) absolutely free. If you’ve already got the app, congratulations! Your app should have already alerted you that you are living your new Guac Mode reality. If you have yet let the magic of Chipotle into your smartphone, you’ve got until February 20 to sign up.

Allison Robicelli

Allison Robicelli is The Takeout staff writer, a former professional chef, the author of three books, and a swan meat influencer. Questions about recipes or need cooking advice? Tweet @Robicellis.

