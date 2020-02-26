Chipotle giveth queso blanco, taketh away carne asada

Image : Chipotle

Chipotle has given us tacos and burritos made with four kinds of meat, plus vegetables, and guacamole and sour cream, but is that enough? Hell no. What America really wants is cheese. Lots of oozy, gooey cheese.



The chain finally began selling queso in 2017 to poor reviews: professional reviewers and Yelpers alike agreed that it was bland and watery, prone to congeal, and far, far from the best queso they’d ever eaten. And so Chipotle went back to the drawing board and came up with their new queso blanco which is, as per a press release, “made with aged Monterey Jack, white cheddar, and serrano, poblano and chipotle peppers.” After several months of testing last year in 52 locations in Dallas, Detroit, and San Diego, queso blanco finally goes nationwide today. The old queso is leaving the menu forever, which Chipotle hopes to be forgotten.

Early reports on Twitter claim that the queso blanco is “fire” (or, simply, the fire emoji) and an improvement on the old queso. But with the good comes the bad: Chipotle is removing carne asada from its menu, despite its earlier pledge to make sure it wouldn’t run out. Analysts told MarketWatch that it may come back in the fall.