Chipotle builds a virtual farmers' market to support its struggling suppliers

Chipotle helped pioneer the fast casual dining revolution by emphasizing their relationships with small-ish farms, which allowed them to serve better food at lower prices. Though Chipotle is well positioned to survive the impending Restaurantpocalypse, its sales are still significantly lower than normal, which, in turn, means those small-ish farms are also suffering. Now, Chipotle has announced a new initiative to keep those farmers in business and keep their products from going to waste: the new Chipotle Virtual Farmers’ Market.



The new online portal was built by Chipotle in tandem with Shopify, and provides their suppliers with individualized eCommerce websites, assisting in the design and development of each supplier’s site, and covering their hosting fees for two years. To start, the Chipotle Virtual Farmers’ Market will feature storefronts of four of their largest suppliers: Niman Ranch, which supplies the company’s pork and beef; Petaluma Creamery and Meister Cheese, which both provide Chipotle’s Monterey Jack, and McKaskle Family Farm, which supplies organic white and brown rices. Though all connected through the virtual farmers’ market, each farm’s site is operated independently, and feature a far wider selection of goods than just what they sell to Chipotle.