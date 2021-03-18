Image : George Rose / Contributor ( Getty Images )

Chick-fil-A has rolled out a fleet of food trucks in Indiana and Kentucky. Each truck serves a limited menu of spicy and original chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, waffle fries, and their signature dipping sauces, according to WANE News out of Fort Wayne. I’m surprised more fast food restaurant chains haven’t done this yet.

Chick-fil-A started the truck thing to give mall franchise owners a boost in sales because indoor foot traffic has dropped so low. The trucks station themselves in the parking lot in shopping malls from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. And people have been showing up, even during the current snap of gloomy weather across the Midwest.

“Over the last year there have just been some impacts due to COVID to our restaurants and sales. this is a great opportunity for us to continue serving guests and show the whole community Chick-fil-A,” said Kayley Jones, the owner of the Chick-fil-A inside Glenbook Square Mall in Fort Wayne.

The Washington Times Herald (from Washington, Indiana) reports that the wait times have been up to an hour long, but nobody seems to mind. “We visit around 33 cities in Kentucky and Indiana, all being markets that do not have a Chick-fil-A store, with the idea being a bit of a test for which markets can have a Chick-fil-A,” said company spokesman Nick Payne. If those wait times are any indication, it looks like some of these cities are prime candidates for Chick-fil-A locations. Or maybe people are just bored and looking for some outdoor fun at a food truck.