Will changes to Chick-fil-A’s charitable donations be enough to appease its critics?

Yesterday, Chick-fil-A announced a “more focused giving approach” to its charitable contributions. Notably, that meant an end to its donations to the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, both of which had come under fire in the past for their positions on gay marriage and LGBTQ people in general. But will the move be enough for Chick-fil-A’s critics?

The fast food chain has increasingly become a cultural lightning rod, as campuses and airports have moved to ban the chain from setting up shop in their locales. Others, of course, have rallied around the company. And then, presumably, there are the customers who eat there simply because they like the chicken.

The question is whether Chick-fil-A’s decision to drop the controversial charities from its donation program will quiet the uproar. (Chick-fil-A’s donations to the two organizations in question were sizable; it gave $1.65 million to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and $115,000 to the Salvation Army in 2018 alone.) The Chick-fil-A Foundation’s announcement now pledges $9 million in donations for 2020 to both faith-based and non-religious organizations, most focused on ending hunger and homelessness.

There are arguments to be made on all sides. Chick-fil-A must be hoping this shift quells criticism that its company is hostile to LGBTQ rights, and, in a sense, it can demonstrate that its move is a concession to those critics. But others will say that as long as CEO Dan Cathy—who has in the past stated his opposition to gay marriage—continues to profit from the company, they won’t eat at his restaurants. And still there are others who argue there’s no ethical consumption under capitalism, and that accepting Chick-fil-A’s concession to critics only distracts from larger questions of how fast food workers and LGBTQ Americans are treated by corporations.

Only time will tell whether Chick-fil-A can put controversy in the rearview or whether the company will remain synonymous with its past stances. One outcome is likely, though: Ceasing donations to the FCA and Salvation Army will likely make it easier for institutions and businesses like colleges, airports, malls, etc. to justify having Chick-fil-A on their grounds. Consumers, however, may have a longer memory.