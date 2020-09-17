Food is delicious.
Newswire

Chick-fil-A takes another shot, and the chicken sandwich war is back on

aimeelevitt
Aimee Levitt
Filed to:Chicken Sandwich
Chicken SandwichChick-Fil-APimentospicy food
The Chick-fil-A Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich
Image: Chick-fil-A (Fair Use)

Did you think the chicken sandwich wars were over just because there hasn’t been any news or notably mean tweets lately? Well, think again. Chick-fil-A, which once set the standard for what a fast food chicken sandwich could be, is back in the game with a Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich that was, according to a press release, “developed to be the perfect balance of savory, sweet and spicy.”

The sandwich consists of the standard Chick-fil-A fried chicken breast topped with honey, pimento cheese, and pickled jalapeños and served on a toasted bun. “The jalapeños add what we call ‘entry-level’ spice,” explained Stuart Tracy, a Chick-fil-A senior culinary developer who, along with his team, has been working on the new sandwich for the past year. “They give the sandwich just a little kick, bringing a Southwest influence that pairs well with honey and pimento cheese.”

(A sidenote: Chick-fil-A calls its press releases The Chicken Wire. I personally find this endearing in a dorky sort of way, but your mileage may vary.)

Tracy said that his team tested other sandwiches, but the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich blew them all away.

Unfortunately, the sandwich is still in the test marketing stage and available only in upstate South Carolina and the Asheville, North Carolina, area. This seems unfair, as this is a part of the country that already has ample access to pimento cheese sandwiches, and Chick-fil-A should seize the opportunity to evangelize. But, hey, all I know about fried chicken sandwiches is that I like to eat them.

Aimee Levitt

Aimee Levitt is associate editor of The Takeout.

