Although recent studies have shown that fast food menus have greatly expanded and diversified, some stay fairly familiar. Like Chick-fil-A (conservative in more ways than one), as its menu is pretty much limited to just chicken in nugget or sandwich form, accompanied by waffle fries and various incarnations of lemonade.

But, perhaps in an attempt to convince the fast-food world of its coolness, (how do you do, fellow kids?) Chick-fil-A writes in a post on its blog, The Chicken Wire, that it has previously tested several menu items that never made the cut. The post cites four dishes specifically, leaving us to ponder what the Cranberry Orange Bagel, Rosemary Garlic Flatbread Wrap, Chicken Quesadilla, and Biscuit Cinnamon Rolls tasted like.

Like most fast-food chains, Chick-Fil-A tries out new items in its test kitchens, and sometimes even sends them out to a few sample markets. The bagel, flatbread wrap, quesadilla, and cinnamon rolls just didn’t make the grade. But sometimes, it’s the execution that’s the trouble, as Chef Christy Cook explains about the cinnamon roll: “Customers loved how it tasted, but because we couldn’t prepare it fresh in our restaurant kitchens each morning and get it right every time, we cut it.” Similarly, the quesadilla took too long to cook. The Rosemary Garlic Flatbread Wrap, which the chefs describe as “polarizing,” was replaced by the multigrain Grilled Chicken Cool Wrap. And the square Cranberry Orange bagel, served with cream cheese and—what else—a chicken patty, “was just so far out there, ahead of its time.” So crazy, Chick-fil-A! Undaunted, the chain is currently trying out various spicy chicken incarnations in test markets.