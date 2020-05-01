Chick-fil-A debuts meal kits with exactly one meal option

Photo : Kevin C. Cox ( Getty Images )

When you think about Chick-fil-A, what springs to mind? Its politics? Its delicious chicken sandwiches? Its Sunday closures that deny you half your weekend protein intake? Whatever the case, you probably don’t immediately equate Chick-fil-A with chicken parm. But the fast food chain is hoping that changes soon, thanks to the new Chick-fil-A meal kits that will be available at participating locations nationwide starting next week.

According to CNN, each individual Chick-fil-A location will be able to opt in to selling the meal kits to customers, though the business anticipates about half of its locations to do so. Each kit, which can be purchased for delivery or pickup, will contain all the fixings for chicken parmesan: breaded chicken fillets, marinara sauce, cheese, and lemon garlic pasta. Since the chicken is already cooked, this meal kit isn’t about cooking so much as reheating—and it has an advantage over other meal kits in that it’s a one-time purchase you can choose on the fly, rather than a subscription that requires you to commit to repeat shipments.

The kits cost $14.99 and serve two people. It’ll be interesting to see how many people opt for the kits over just purchasing their favorite items in a normal takeaway situation. But hey, maybe Chick-fil-A makes a great chicken parm. It can’t possibly be better than our chicken parm pot pie, though.