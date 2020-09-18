Chicagoans’ ideas for solving the winter dining dilemma are...creative

Outdoor greenhouse dining in Amsterdam, May 2020 Photo : ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN/ANP/AFP ( Getty Images )

COVID-19 has presented many yet unanswered questions, and one of the most pressing is: w hat’s going to happen to outdoor dining during the winter?U nfortunately, nobody really knows, including our own elected leaders. It’s for that reason that the city of Chicago announced a contest soliciting solutions from the public, and now, after receiving more than 640 submissions, we can say with certainty that people... got a little creative.

As reported by Eater Chicago, responses ranged from converting old CTA (Chicago Transit Authority) bus es and trains into ersatz diners, to doing in-car dining using carhops (like at old-school drive-ins), to using pods, igloos, and other forms of temporary shelter. My personal favorite is a bubble that creator Hollister Schneider named “Hot Beans.”

Perhaps the best idea so far seems to be using modular greenhouses:

“For the city’s contest, the idea that generated the most positive feedback on IDEO’s page is called “Slide & Dine.” These are described as modular greenhouses with their own heating and ventilation systems and sliding doors. They would be placed in parking lots and streets. The system is also ADA compliant, according to the applicant.

I only lived in Chicago for one year, folks, but lemme tell you, this is not a small problem. Even during the relatively mild winter I experienced there were still multiple days when it dropped to -15° Fahrenheit, and the wind whipping off of Lake Michigan was enough to make me feel like poor Sam McGee. For restaurants to survive the winter—and particularly a M idwestern one—they’re going to need creative solutions. If you’re curious about what people have come up with, visit this site for the full range of current suggestions.