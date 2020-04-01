Chicago’s “Tamale Guy” tests home delivery—but you probably can’t order any

Photo : Chris Mellor ( Getty Images )

If you don’t live in or around Chicago, perhaps you’ve never heard of the Tamale Guy. And that’s exciting, because it gives us an excuse to tell you all about him. “Tamale Guy” is the nickname for Claudio Velez, who for years has been selling his tamales to bar patrons late at night all across the city’s north side nightlife scene. You never know when or where the Tamale Guy will show up, but everyone in the room will quickly hearken to the cry of “Tamales! Tamales! Tamales!” coming from the doorway. Velez never stays in any one place for long, and you must make a mad dash over to his cooler as he’s making a circuit of the bar if you want to buy a bagful before he waltzes right out the door again—you’ve got a window of about 15-20 seconds. The tamales are delicious, and as anyone who has been drinking for hours can tell you, they hit the spot like nothing else. Chicago salutes its Tamale Guy.

But with all the city’s bars currently closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, where does that leave Tamale Guy and his bar-centric business model? Eater Chicago assures us that Velez hasn’t skipped a beat. He’s now testing a home delivery model, bringing the tamales right to customers’ doors. “Earlier this week, Velez’s alleged phone number began circulating on private social media accounts,” Eater’s Ashok Selvam explains. “It looked like a mirage, a false flag for hope as America dealt with the COVID-19 outbreak.” If this all sounds rather awed and hyperbolic, well, this city really loves these tamales. As it turns out, the rumors were true: you can call the number and Velez asks for your drop- off location. The system works!

However, Velez doesn’t want the phone number published widely, because he prefers to keep his operation small and manageable. So while we can’t all pile on with our orders, it’s reassuring to know that Tamale Guy is still out there, feeding the grateful masses. Selvam’s description of the home-delivered treasure is Chicago summer incarnate: “They brought back memories of cheap beers, pool tables, and waiting for the jukebox to play our favorite songs.” Let’s hope we can make some new memories just like that soon enough.