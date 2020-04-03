Food is delicious.
Chicago pizzeria finds unexpected COVID-19-related use for its kitchen

Aimee Levitt
Filed to:coronavirus
coronaviruspizzasafety
Face shields in Turkey similar to those Dimo’s is working on
Photo: Anadolu Agency (Getty Images)

Dimo’s Pizza in Chicago has kept firing up its ovens since COVID-19 sent the city into shelter in place, delivering pizzas to home customers and to hospital workers. But recently owner Dimitri Syrkin-Nikolau has discovered another use for his ovens: molding acrylic shields for health care workers.

As Block Club Chicago explains it, “The pizza ovens heat the acrylic to the point it becomes malleable. Once hot enough the acrylic is set in a mold. Dimo’s worked with Avenue Metal Co., 1640 W. Ogden Ave., to make molds for the shields. Once the shield cools, Velcro and foam are added.”

When he finalizes his production process, Syrkin-Nikolau hopes to work with local hospitals to mass-produce the shields. “I feel like that’s what’s called for so that’s what we’re trying to do,” he said.

Dimo’s, incidentally, is the pizza of choice for the monthly Takeout/A.V. Club/Onion office lunch, and it’s good stuff.

