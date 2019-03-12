Photo: memoriesarecaptured (iStock)

As food recalls go, this is a bit of a startling one: USA Today reports that Conagra is recalling close to 3,000 pounds of Chef Boyardee beef ravioli bowls, which were mislabeled as rice with chicken and vegetables.



This immediately sparked a discussion among the Takeout staff: What if we opened up our microwavable bowl of Chef Boyardee and discovered ravioli instead of the expected chicken and rice? Our first thought: Is someone playing an elaborate prank on us? Second thought: Would we eat it anyway? As much as I appreciate the nostalgic tastes of Chef Boyardee ravioli, which made up many a middle-school-age lunch for me, I would probably just be too freaked out by the mixup. Something had clearly gone wrong here, bringing to mind images of the Chef Boyardee factory and sheets of the wrong label getting send toward the wrong can.

What worse is that the ravioli includes milk and wheat—both potential allergens—which aren’t listed on the mislabeled packaging, necessitating the recall. So if you have a 7.5-ounce canned microwavable bowl that says “Chef Boyardee rice with chicken & vegetables” with a best-by date of July 8, 2020, either toss it or bring it back to the store for a refund. Or you could just eat it anyway, next time you’re craving ravioli.