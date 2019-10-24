Last Call: Would you eat a Cheetos sundae?

Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.

These are exciting times at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Rangers may be in last place in their division and the Knicks are poised to stink up theirs, but a new concessions stand, Chesters Spot by Cheetos, has opened, and it will be serving Cheetos ice cream sundaes.



This news was first reported on Twitter by Darren Rovell of Action Sports Network.

It’s unclear what, exactly, this sundae consists of; The Takeout staff was divided about whether the cheese was powder or some sort of especially clumpy sauce. But who among us has not dipped a French fry into a milkshake or gobbled down some Ben and Jerry’s Chubby Hubby or concocted some other less-celebrated combination of sweet and salty? Who are we to criticize a Cheeto sundae without trying it first? This may be the next great innovation in snack food, right up there with Nutella pretzel dip. The real question is, what is Doritos coming up with to counter?