When you’re enjoying a bag of Cheetos (whether they be Flamin’ Hot or not), do you lick your fingers throughout? Or do you wait until you reach the end of the bag, when your fingers are covered in orange dust, to enjoy that last pop of flavor? Well, turns out that some people have even more self control—enough to turn that dust into art.

Rock The Bells, a global lifestyle brand founded by LL COOL J, announced a partnership with Cheetos for Miami Art Week. This partnership, announced via a press release sent to The Takeout, has birthed a Cheetos art experience we never knew we wanted. As part of Miami’s Art Basel event, onboard a 220-foot, four-story megayacht, artist Lefty Out There will unveil the original work—all made entirely out of Cheetle. Lefty Out There is a well-known street artist who has also collaborated with big names like Nike, Adidas, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, and Chance the Rapper.

In case it isn’t super obvious, “Cheetle” is the Cheetos dust that collects on your fingers and stains anything you touch. Can’t say I ever considered wiping my fingers on a canvas after eating Cheetos, but that’s probably why my title is not “staff artist.”

The “Yacht The Basel: The Art of the Cheetle” exhibit will open on December 4 and will feature eight original art pieces. The event is invite only and will also include live DJ sets, a live performance, cocktails and “luxury Cheetos-inspired cuisine.”

Just what that luxury cuisine is, I do not know, but I’d love to take a guess. So many culinary ingenues have created Cheetos-covered, Cheetos-crusted, Cheetos-dusted foods. I imagine servers aboard this huge yacht walking around with silver trays of Cheeto-topped sushi, Flamin’ Hot cheese sticks, and some kind of Cheetos-crusted cut of meat. What do you picture?