My father eats a bowl of Cheerios every day. H is commitment to them is pretty incredible; i n fact, there’s an entire shelf in my parents’ kitchen dedicated solely to Cheerios . For many of us, it’s a tried-and-true breakfast staple , whether you prefer the classic version or the Honey Nut variety (guilty). But just how many flavors of Cheerios are there, exactly?

The ones I could name off the top of my head are very few: Regular, Honey Nut, and Apple Cinnamon. Uh, that’s really all I could think of. So when I found out about all the flavors I was missing out on , I was somewhat shocked .

How many Cheerios flavors are there ?

It’s worth noting that the products you see at the grocery store rarely represent every variety available. For example, the true number of Oreo flavors on sale at any given time might surprise you, as would the wild lineup of MTN DEW flavors.

But the Cheerios product line is really impressive. There are no fewer than 20 varieties , a somewhat head- spinning amount, given how few of them we’ve actually spotted on store shelves . Here’s a complete rundown of Cheerios flavors:

Cheerios Oat Crunch Berry

Strawberry Banana Cheerios

Honey Vanilla Cheerios

Very Berry Cheerios

Multi Grain Cheerios

Pumpkin Spice Cheerios

Original Cheerios

Honey Nut Cheerios Medley Crunch

Honey Nut Cheerios

Frosted Cheerios

Cinnamon Cheerios

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios

Chocolate Cheerios

Cheerios Oat Crunch

Cheerios Oat Crunch, Oats ‘N Honey

Cheerios Oat Crunch Cinnamon

Blueberry Cheerios

Apple Cinnamon Cheerios

Frosted Lemon Cheerios

Vanilla Spice Cheerios

I initially thought such a massive list might include some discontinued flavors, but a representative for Cheerios confirmed that all of these varieties are available now. Pumpkin Spice Cheerios are a widely available limited-time-only product that are typically dropped later in the year, but the rep mentioned that fans can pick them up via Walmart or Amazon at the moment.

I’m shaken. Strawberry Banana, Blueberry, Vanilla Spice, Honey Vanilla, and Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios have never once been on my radar. Knowing my father, he probably wouldn’t be the biggest fan of any of these flavors , considering he’s a creature of habit. But that won’t stop me from giving a few of these a try. If you’re a fan of any of the lesser-known varieties, let me know which ones you like; I want to see if we’ve got any sleeper hits in the bunch and seek them out the next time I go grocery shopping.