Photo: Francis Dean / Contributor (Corbis News/Getty Images)

Like a lot of people, I bank with Chase, so I’m sure I’m not the only person who had a mini-heart attack when I saw that “Chase Bank” was trending on Twitter. But so was #MondayMotivation, and it turns out those two items were related.

In a now-deleted tweet, Chase Bank offered a snarky dialogue between a person and their bank account:

To put it mildly, the “let them drink coffee at home” tweet was quickly called out as “poor-shaming.” Especially when many pointed out that Chase’s CEO, Jamie Dimon, makes $31 million annually. The bank also received a $25 billion bailout, as Elizabeth Warren explained:

At least Chase soon realized its error, although that may not be enough to completely offset the bad effect of that unfortunate tweet: