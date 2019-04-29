Like a lot of people, I bank with Chase, so I’m sure I’m not the only person who had a mini-heart attack when I saw that “Chase Bank” was trending on Twitter. But so was #MondayMotivation, and it turns out those two items were related.
In a now-deleted tweet, Chase Bank offered a snarky dialogue between a person and their bank account:
To put it mildly, the “let them drink coffee at home” tweet was quickly called out as “poor-shaming.” Especially when many pointed out that Chase’s CEO, Jamie Dimon, makes $31 million annually. The bank also received a $25 billion bailout, as Elizabeth Warren explained:
At least Chase soon realized its error, although that may not be enough to completely offset the bad effect of that unfortunate tweet:
