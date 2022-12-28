Whether you’re bringing in the new year with a champagne toast at a packed party or lounging on the couch as you wait for the ball to drop, what doesn’t change every year is that we all need to eat. You’re going to need some fuel to keep you awake until midnight, so it’s best to know where you can turn to feed you.



Offers.com, a website that shares coupon and discount codes, gathered up info on all the food spots with open doors on New Year’s Eve. These restaurant chains are running special deals, or are at least open and serving, on New Year’s Eve so you can come into 2023 with a full belly and a little extra money in your pocket.

Applebee’s: If you don’t want to lift a finger in the kitchen on New Year’s Even you could try sitting down in a comfy booth at Applebee’s. Most Applebee’s locations will stay open until midnight on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

If you don’t want to lift a finger in the kitchen on New Year’s Even you could try sitting down in a comfy booth at Applebee’s. Most Applebee’s locations will stay open until midnight on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Bonefish Grill: This casual seafood restaurant is offering Family Bundles for takeout and delivery orders. The bundles will feed four to five people and start at $47.90. You get a choice of protein, a salad, bread and pesto, and house-baked cookies. However, you’ll need to contact the restaurant as soon as possible to schedule your order for pickup on New Year’s Eve.

This casual seafood restaurant is offering Family Bundles for takeout and delivery orders. The bundles will feed four to five people and start at $47.90. You get a choice of protein, a salad, bread and pesto, and house-baked cookies. However, you’ll need to contact the restaurant as soon as possible to schedule your order for pickup on New Year’s Eve. Boston Market: Boston Market is always coming through on the major feasting holidays. The fast chicken spot is open on New year’s Eve and Day and is offering delivery. You can have a meal for up to 12 people shipped to your door or even get catering.

Boston Market is always coming through on the major feasting holidays. The fast chicken spot is open on New year’s Eve and Day and is offering delivery. You can have a meal for up to 12 people shipped to your door or even get catering. Buffalo Wild Wings: The always reliable wing spot is open for dine-in on the Eve and is offering Wing Bundles starting at $9.99. Bundles include anywhere from 10 to 20 wings, bone-in or boneless, and fries.

The always reliable wing spot is open for dine-in on the Eve and is offering Wing Bundles starting at $9.99. Bundles include anywhere from 10 to 20 wings, bone-in or boneless, and fries. Burger King: You can definitely have it your way on New Year’s Eve or Day if you turn to Burger King. Most locations will be open.

You can definitely have it your way on New Year’s Eve or Day if you turn to Burger King. Most locations will be open. McDonald’s: There’s no question McDonald’s is many people’s go-to fast food spot for a reason. All of the burger chain’s locations will be open on the last eve of 2022 and the first day of 2023.

There’s no question McDonald’s is many people’s go-to fast food spot for a reason. All of the burger chain’s locations will be open on the last eve of 2022 and the first day of 2023. Olive Garden: If you’re looking for a hearty and filling meal to be enjoyed on your couch for the new year, Olive Garden is offering Family Style Meals. You can choose from Chicken Alfredo, Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, and Classic Lasagna starting at $39.99.

If you’re looking for a hearty and filling meal to be enjoyed on your couch for the new year, Olive Garden is offering Family Style Meals. You can choose from Chicken Alfredo, Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, and Classic Lasagna starting at $39.99. TGI Fridays: Hosting a party but want to do as little work in the kitchen as you possibly can? Don’t let the food prep keep you away from the festivities. TGI Fridays is offering 25% off on platters to feed the whole party. The offer is valid on online or call-in takeout orders from December 29 until January 1, when you use the code NYE25OFF.

Hosting a party but want to do as little work in the kitchen as you possibly can? Don’t let the food prep keep you away from the festivities. TGI Fridays is offering 25% off on platters to feed the whole party. The offer is valid on online or call-in takeout orders from December 29 until January 1, when you use the code NYE25OFF. Denny’s: After midnight strikes, hunger might also. When your feet can’t take anymore dancing and your stomach is in need, you can head to Denny’s. The restaurant is open 24 hours.

After midnight strikes, hunger might also. When your feet can’t take anymore dancing and your stomach is in need, you can head to Denny’s. The restaurant is open 24 hours. IHOP: Another post-party stop or pre-party option is IHOP. The breakfast restaurant is offering a Holiday Family Feast for its IHOP ‘N GO orders only. The feast serves up to four people and costs $24.99. You can get the deal by placing your order via phone, online or through the restaurant’s app.

Advertisement

As always, these deals can vary based on location so be sure to check with your nearest food spot before heading over on the last night of the year.