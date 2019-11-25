Romaine is dangerous once more

Cross your fingers that we don’t have to make it through Thanksgiving week with only iceberg to lean on. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is currently advising people to avoid purchasing or eating any romaine lettuce, a warning that extends to consumers, restaurants, and retailers.

As many as 17 people in eight states have become sick with E. coli across the past six weeks, stemming from certain packaged salads. Health officials have pointed to romaine as the likely culprit, and issued a recall on several varieties of packaged salad that were shipped to 22 states. Some of the stores selling the recalled salads include Aldi and Sam’s Club.

Advertisement

It’s unclear whether the current outbreak is linked to the E. coli outbreak reported by the FDA in early November, which had been affecting consumers as far back as July. That strain of E. coli was also linked to romaine lettuce. Bottom line here: be careful with any romaine that’s sitting in your fridge. Lifehacker has a good guide on which products to chuck.