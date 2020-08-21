Your peaches might be contaminated with salmonella

Photo : Iurii Kuznetsov / EyeEm ( Getty Images )

The summer of 2020 has had no boisterous block parties, no picnics or cookouts with friends, no lazy days sitting poolside or thrilling vacations to far-flung locales. But no virus can cancel summer completely, and no matter what sort of restrictions have been placed on us, we’ve had plenty of time to appreciate the simple joys. Sure we didn’t have a proper Fourth of July, but this year most of us city-dwellers have been able to enjoy fireworks not for merely a single day, but every day for almost three whole months! And we’ve still been able to enjoy a bounty of summer produce, like the perfect, juicy peaches that—wait, scratch that, stop enjoying peaches. They have salmonella.

The CDC has issued a recall on Wawona-brand bagged peaches, sold via Aldi and Instacart in Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. It seems that the affected peaches were sold as early as June 1, up through the present, and an investigation is ongoing to determine if other retailers might have sold them as well.



If you have any of these possibly contaminated peaches, throw them out, and wash any surfaces that they have touched. Buy some peaches from a local farmers market and pray they don’t contain any microbes hellbent on destroying you from the inside out.