These days, it seems like you can get craft beer from pretty much anywhere. Now that craft beer is its segment of the tourism industry and every store from Whole Foods to your local bodega has at least a few local beers, it’s easier than ever before to find something worthwhile to drink pretty much anywhere.



Aboard a cruise ship, for instance. Carnival Cruise Line has announced that the luxury vacation ship imprint will now be canning and kegging three beers brewed aboard the Carnival Horizon and Carnival Vista, for purchase on all 26 of Carnival’s current ships and at select travel destinations. The company’s two pre-existing shipboard breweries (the Vista has been brewing at sea since 2016) will be distributing the beers through a partnership with Lakeland, Florida company Brew Hub.

The soon-to-be-canned beers include:

ThirstyFrog Caribbean Wheat: an unfiltered wheat beer with flavors of orange and spices

an unfiltered wheat beer with flavors of orange and spices ParchedPig West Coast IPA: a traditional West Coast India Pale Ale with a bright flavor profile and aroma of citrus and pine

a traditional West Coast India Pale Ale with a bright flavor profile and aroma of citrus and pine ParchedPig Toasted Amber Ale: an amber-hued ale with notes of toasted caramel and biscuit

Oddly enough, a Carnival ship isn’t even the only unlikely brewery making news today. It shares the honors with a retirement home in Westbrook, Maine, where according to the Bangor Daily News, a group of senior residents known as the “Brew Crew” are hard at work on their own creation, a 4.3 percent ABV pale ale titled Hoppy Hour. Cheers to resident Dick Fahey, who provided this delightful quip to the Daily News: “I thought it was a very good idea. I mean we’re all adults here. Believe me, we’re all over 21.”

Whether sailing the high seas or sitting in an appropriately low chair, it’s heartening to be reminded time and again that beer can and should belong to everybody.