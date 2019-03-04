Photo: Streeter Lecka (Getty Images)

One piece at a time

Celebrities just have better anecdotes than the rest of us. We would be like, “This one time, we got a free appetizer at this restaurant!” Then Carly Rae Jepsen would jump in with the time she was on a private jet with Michael Bolton and Seal on the way to a charity event and saw Seal ate an entire loaf of bread one slice at a time. As she described it to Billboard: “It was the way it happened. You won’t understand. He opened the bread, he removed a piece, he closed the bread, he ate the whole piece, nothing on it. Then he did it all over again.” My mind is just boggled by this whole procedure: He’s Seal. Was he carbing up for a performance? A 5K? A marathon? What kind of bread was it? It’s nice to know that the “Call Me Maybe” singer is a regular human like all of us, though: She filmed the whole thing on her phone, like we all would. [Gwen Ihnat]

Another documentary for Free Solo fans

I’ve already mentioned Meru, another climbing documentary that people who liked Free Solo should check out. But if you’re interested in those documentaries for the beautiful nature shots and not so much the palm-sweating carabiner action, Netflix has another doc for you. Simply titled Mountain, it’s really just gratuitous sweeping shots of beautiful mountains without much storyline. It’s good to zone out to, especially because the soundtrack is so lovely. [Kate Bernot]