Cardi B is kind of sorry for hosting a 37-person Thanksgiving

The face of penitence Photo : SUZANNE CORDEIRO ( Getty Images )

Stars: they’re just like us. Except for when it comes to flouting safety measures during a pandemic that’s killed more than 1.4 million people worldwide. I am regrettably referring to Cardi B’s recent 37-person Thanksgiving extravaganza that led Twitter users to chastise the rapper for “using her privilege to get around [COVID restrictions].”



Advertisement

Despite clear CDC guidelines that specified reducing travel and cancelling large gatherings, the “WAP” rapper boasted about her Turkey Day gathering on Twitter, saying, “Twelve kids and 25 adults over the holidays. It was lit.” The tweet was certainly a bummer to see, especially for folks like me who identify as aggressive Cardi B fans. After being repeatedly called out on social media, the 28-year-old rapper tweeted an apology that, alas, had distinctive “let them eat cake” vibes:

Advertisement

In a follow-up tweet, Cardi explained that she and her team regularly get tested for COVID-19. “ME specially and everyone that works around me get tested literally 4 times a week,” she wrote in response to a fan. “Im In the middle of work and Everytime we clock in we MUST GET TESTED !”

If we’ve learned anything from this year (remember the Kardashian private island excursion?), it’s that the rich and famous don’t experience a pandemic like the rest of us. And while it’s tempting to believe that a 37-person gathering could be safe with the help of regular COVID testing, that’s not the reality for the everyone. The debacle leads us to ask: was the backlash worth it, Cardi? Was it worth it for the macaroni in a pot?