Capri Sun supports Chicago schools, disappoints children

Graphic : Capri Sun

Being the working mom of two adolescent boys during a pandemic has been one of the most harrowing experiences of my life, but I try to remember that they’re going through difficulties of their own right now, processing the ways in which their lives have changed . Can you imagine how devastating it must be for a child to realize they’ll never get to drink from a school water fountain again? Never again sipping on 85 -degree H2O above a metal basin filled with gum, broken hair ties, and a solitary old Band-Aid. H eartbreaking.

But out of this darkness comes the light that is Capri Sun. Everyone’s favorite juice in a bag wants school kids to have, as per a press release, a “fun way to get water,” and so the company is filling up 5 million pouches with the stuff and donating it to school districts in the Chicagoland area. Of course, getting a Capri Sun pouch without Capri Sun in it is actually worse than having to say goodbye to water fountains, which is why there’s a preemptive apology printed on the label . Chicago public schools have already announced they will not be reopening in the fall , so at least the children will have a few more months before they have to deal with this punch in the gut.