The term “stocking stuffers” has been co-opted in recent years to mean “any item that could feasibly fit inside a stocking.” This usage, disastrously, encompasses items like smart watches, Fitbits, and AirPods, all of which cost upwards of $100—hardly a small gift, wouldn’t you say? Luckily, there’s something a lot smaller, cheaper, and less breakable that will delight your loved ones (nearly) as much as wearable tech: vintage candy.

Get your friends and family something that will spark their sense of nostalgia this year—something that’s fun, unexpected, and won’t take up any extra room in the house. Here are 10 nostalgic candies to add to the stockings this year.