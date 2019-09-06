Photo: alexei_tm (iStock)

Now that humans are spurning meat, even at KFC, it probably follows that we would want to share the joys of vegetarianism and veganism with our very best friends. By which I of course mean dogs. (Unlike cats, they believe that their collective survival depends on pleasing humans.)



So now, according to USA Today, veganism is the very latest thing in the dog nutrition. They even cite a scientific study from AVMA:“Interest in, and availability of, plant-based diets, are growing in popularity in the North American pet food market.” And indeed, there is now plant-based dog food and plenty of vegetarian offerings on Chewy. The piece goes on to quote a number of human vegans who are raising their dogs vegan because they can and because they heard that commercial dog food may be made with meat from diseased or dying animals. (The article cited to support this claim mentions this only twice, by the way, and concludes that it’s far better to feed our pets waste from human food production instead of sending it all to landfills.) The dogs are healthy and happy.

I personally know just one vegan dog, who happens to live next door to me, and she, too, seems healthy and happy, although I’d be willing to bet that a lot of that health and happiness comes from going on three-mile walks every day. Also, her human is a vegetarian. But she is atypical, as I learned a few years ago when I experimented with cooking for my own dog, the incomparable Abby.

Abby’s vet, Dr. Natalie Marks of Chicago’s Blum Animal Hospital, told me that dogs are omnivores and that they need a balance of proteins, starches, and fats in their diets.

All those things can be found in meat.

Marks added that if you’re going to make major changes in your dog’s diet, you should definitely consult with your vet first so that she or he can recommend supplements to make sure that the dog is getting all the nutrients she needs.