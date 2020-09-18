Can eating poppy seeds make you fail a drug test?

Welcome to Burning Questions, The Takeout’s video series in which we answer all your culinary quandaries and ponderings.

Surely you’ve heard this timeless bit of advice before: Don’t eat poppy seeds before taking a drug test, or else it’ll look like you have heroin in your urine, and you’ll fail. Poppy seeds and heroin come from the same plant, so this claim makes a certain amount of sense—but do both substances really show up in your system the same way? We spoke to experts about the scientific basis of this claim, and whether it’s okay to indulge in a lemon poppy seed muffin (or two) before peeing in a cup. For the full investigation, head here.