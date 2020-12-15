McDonald’s Brazil is serving a vat of piping hot dippin’ cheese

This handsome devil knows all about the power of cheese. Photo : Portland Press Herald ( Getty Images )

If you can eat it, you can dip it in molten cheese. This is one of the cardinal rules of my hedonistic lifestyle, along with “cereal = meal” and “measuring cup = bowl.” With that first rule in mind, I’ll be plotting a post-vaccine trip to Brazil, where McDonald’s is reportedly serving up a bowl of melted cheddar cheese for fry dippin’, burger dippin’, and private, shameful finger dippin’. Que gostoso!

On December 8, the official McDonald’s Brazil Instagram account promoted the product with a video featuring patrons climbing a high-dive and plunging burger-first into “uma piscininha de Cheddar” (a pool of cheddar). The video showcases a few different ways to dip, including an enthusiastic burger-plunking and an equally cheery Coating Of The Fries. Of course, one’s dipping strategy is a highly personal choice; fortunately, the cheese bowl appears wide enough to accommodate a burger and sh allow enough to ensure you don’t lose your fry or nugget in a never-ending pool of dairy.

According to Best Products, the cheddar cauldron contains approximately 3.5 ounces of melted cheddar cheese. If my completely uninformed mathematical calculations are correct, that’s a pretty solid amount of cheese. Unfortunately, you can’t order the cheddar tureen at McDonald’s locations in the U.S. (yet). This does, however, mark a new level of representation for passionate cheese dippers. If people are out there dipping burgers, there’s no telling what’s next. We live in an era of innovation, people.