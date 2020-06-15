A BuzzFeed treasury of Trader Joe’s cookery

Shoppers waiting in line to get inside a Trader Joe’s in Brookline, Massachusetts Photo : Boston Globe ( Getty Images )

Trader Joe’s is sometimes less of a grocery store and more of a cult. But as far as cults go, it’s more of the happy-sunshine-flower-child variety than the dark, scary kidnapping kind. You can quit it whenever you want. Except that the [fill in your favorite seasonal offering here] keeps pulling you back in.



The allure of Trader Joe’s, besides those special seasonal products, is that it sells frozen and prepared foods that taste almost as good as homemade. BuzzFeed has offered a complete guide to its very, very extensive TJ’s coverage: the best of the frozen products and the cauliflower products and the seasonal products and the products most preferred by 92-year-old grandmothers, plus suggestions for how to combine those frozen and reheatable dishes into full-fledged meals. Some of them, like carnitas tacos, I’m sure you would have come up with on your own. But it’s nice to have it all in one place and have some meal-assembling inspiration if your own has run dry and you don’t feel like cooking. Now go forth into paradise and discover some new delicacies.