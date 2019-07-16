Screenshot: The New York Times (YouTube)

Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.

Despite the profusion of Bob Ross merchandise, the goods the man actually produced—his paintings—are notoriously difficult to find, let alone purchase. Why? The New York Times took on the question, leading them to Bob Ross Inc. headquarters in Herndon, Virginia:

There, the video crew learns that boxes of authentic Bob Ross paintings sit in non-climate-controlled stacks, while a very small staff attempts to answer questions about the legitimacy of copycat works: “A lot of the public, they think that any painting that has a tree and a mountain must be a Bob Ross painting.” If you need a quick, sweet pick-me-up today, the Times video is worth 4 minutes of your day.