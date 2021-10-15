Despite the fact that this year seems to be moving by at lightning speed, at least it’s not Thanksgiving yet. Butterball is issuing a recall on over 14,000 pounds of turkey (how many turkeys is that?), and you may want to check to see if you have that particular product in your fridge. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a statement on its website regarding the recall.

The turkey isn’t of the whole variety, however, it’s a ground version. Specifically a 2.5 pound package labeled “farm to family Butterball all natural Ground Turkey.” The trays are marked with a sell-by date of October 18, and there’s an additional three pound version, labeled “Kroger Ground Turkey.” The Kroger version has a sell-by date of October 17. The items were produced on September 28.

A few customers have found bits of blue plastic in the ground turkey, but no injuries have been reported so far. The FSIS says,“These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Butterball told CNN Business in an email: “The health and safety of the people who enjoy our products is a top priority for Butterball, and we work hard to ensure our product safety program meets or exceeds government regulations... It is important to note the current investigation indicates this does not represent a food safety concern according to FDA guidance.”

So apparently you should be worried, but... not that worried? I’m not entirely sure that means you should be eating Butterball ground turkey with reckless abandon, but a recall is a recall. Man. Can you imagine the chaos that would ensue if these were Thanksgiving turkeys in November, though? I’m picturing people running around in the streets with entire frozen birds cradled in their arms, shouting “Why?”