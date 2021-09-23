You guys still working from home? I’m still working from home, and I have to say, I don’t mind it one bit. Yes, I’m excited to someday join my coworkers for a spirited community Cheeto-tasting session. But I really appreciate the benefits of working remotely: no commute, no need to facilitate beagle care, and the freedom to wear the same sweatshirt every single ding dang day, to name a few. Now, Busch Light is leaning into the upsides of remote work by offering a few lucky fans access to “one of the most remote places to work in the country.” Enter TreeWork, the brand’s “optimal outdoor co-working space” nestled deep in the woodlands of Moffat County, Colorado.

According to a press release sent to The Takeout, TreeWork is an outdoorsy coworking space in the Colorado wilderness with amenities including “a sleek and well-ventilated office space, powerful Wi-Fi, Busch Light happy hours, on-site grilling, campfires,” and more.

“TreeWork was founded on the ethos that virtually anything is better outside, from enjoying an ice-cold brew, to filing your TPS reports,” adding that research conducted by OnePoll suggests that 29 minutes spent outdoors results in a 45% increase in work productivity.

Sounds like a nice place to send emails, right? If you’re interested, you can try to reserve a spot for you and a guest by visiting busch.com/treework. There’s no purchase necessary, but spots are only available to the first seven people who register. The promotion kicked off yesterday, September 22, so you better hustle.

I get the appeal. Working outside is a delight. But I won’t be entering this particular sweepstakes, because if I’m going to win a prize, I don’t want it to involve work. If you’re gonna send me on a free trip somewhere, send me to a remote tent in the Maldives where my only form of communication with the outside world is via turtle courier. Goodbye, cruel world!