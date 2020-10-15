This burrito holder is proof that true geniuses walk among us

Photo : Morten Falch Sortland ( Getty Images ) , Kickstarter

It’ll be interesting to see if, in the coming months, Burrito Pop becomes a household name. The fledgling product hit Kickstarter back in September and has long since blown past its initial fundraising goal of $10,000, with 472 backers so far pledging $28,095—and if you’re looking to gain a piece of the action, there’s still seven days left to contribute to the campaign.



Advertisement

But let’s step back and explain Burrito Pop. Madelin Woods, creator of the product, claims that it’s “the best thing to happen to burritos since foil.” It basically looks like a wide thermos, and it’s designed to protect your burrito in transit, keep it warm until you eat it, and prevent messy spills by containing it as you eat, with a twistable bottom that pushes the burrito farther up the tube as you take each bite. The Burrito Pop comes in multiple fun colors (more will be added if the fundraising reaches certain stretch goals), it’s microwave and dishwasher safe, and according to the Kickstarter page, it will start shipping this December.

Gif : Kickstarter

Advertisement

Whether or not this is the ideal product for you will, of course, depend on the frequency of your burrito intake. The Burrito Pop will retail for around $50—though anyone who pledges $33 or more to the Kickstarter campaign will receive one at that Early Bird Special price—so maybe only top-tier Chipotle devotees and/or a particularly clumsy subset of Tex-Mex fans will want to make this sort of investment. Still, it’s an inherently funny product (just watch that lil’ burrito spin!) and might make a great gift based on novelty factor alone. Could this product unlock heretofore-only-dreamed-of levels of burrito portability? Or, like so many culinary gadgets, is it a solution in search of a problem? Either way, you have to admit that the GIF is immensely satisfying.