Burger King’s veggie burger is gone and definitely forgotten

Will the faux meat craze cause classic veggie burgers to go the way of the dodo? Veggie patties are already disappearing at Burger King, where the massively successful Impossible Whopper has convinced executives that their existing veggie burger option is no longer relevant. Burger King has, apparently, offered a veggie burger on its menu since 2002, made with patties from Morningstar Farms. A Burger King spokesperson tells The Takeout the veggie burger has been discontinued, with the Impossible Whopper taking the “meat-free” slot on the BK menu.

The Morningstar brand is a subsidiary of Kellogg’s, which is working on its own faux meat product, the ridiculously named Incogmeato. In a statement to Bloomberg, Kellogg Specialty Channel president Wendy Davidson said that the brand is “confident” in its product portfolio, and that “Morningstar Farms consumption continues to grow.” Perhaps there’s some exciting Incogmeato partnerships being planned for the future? There are still some vacant fast food opportunities to be had.