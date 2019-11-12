Burger King triples down on Impossible Whopper with 3 new meatless burgers

When a film studio releases a hit movie, we can expect roughly a half-dozen sequels and spinoffs. So, too, with fast food successes, as companies rush to give customers more of what they’ll spend money on. Following the initial success of its Impossible Whopper, Burger King has now logically concluded that it should continue to “yes, and” its plant-based burger offerings. According to a Burger King spokesperson, the chain will add three new Impossible burgers—an Impossible Whopper Jr., an Impossible Burger, and an Impossible Cheeseburger—to menus as a test in 180 locations.

The Impossible Whopper Jr. is, obviously, a smaller version of the Impossible Whopper—and if it’s anything like the Wendy’s Junior Bacon Cheeseburger of vegan burgers, it’s a win. The other two sandwiches are perhaps even more novel, in that both will be available as part of BK’s kid’s menu, marking the first time a plant-based burger has been available on a fast food kid’s menu of this scale.

Burger King is testing these new options in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Augusta, Georgia; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Buffalo, New York. If the Impossible Whopper tests offer a blueprint, we’re likely to see these nationwide in due course.