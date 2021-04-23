Burger King’s going Italian with a Parmigiano Reggiano Burger

Photo : Burger King ( Getty Images )

Man, we never get the cool stuff over here in America, because Burger King Italia is releasing a new burger topped with an Italian staple: Parmigiano Reggiano. It’s part of a series, called Italian Kings, that showcases local Italian products and ingredients. A press release says the burger features a new gourmet meat patty on a brioche bun, Parmigiano Reggiano mayo, arugula, fried onions, and slivers of parmesan.

But not only that, there’s more! They’ll be releasing another burger called The ‘Nduja Burger, featuring the spreadable sausage from its birthplace of Spilinga. If you’ve never tried ‘nduja, I highly recommend you give it a shot; I love it spread on a toasted piece of bread, though here you’ll often see it on pizza or as an accent ingredient in condiments like mayo.

As part of the offering, Burger King has ordered about 20 tons of Parmigiano Reggiano, which is around 500 entire wheels of cheese. This will be a younger variety of cheese aged for 15 months.

“We are thrilled to introduce this new proposal on our menu and to offer Italian customers an increasingly wider choice based also on excellent products typical of the culinary tradition of our country, as Parmigiano Reggiano PDO and ‘Nduja are,” says Alessandro Lazzaroni, General Manager of Burger King Restaurants Italia. “We count on these new recipes to be the carriers of these excellent products, and to reach 1.5 million Italians this year, especially young people all over Italy.”

The burger won’t be available stateside (yet, but we’ll report if it does make its way here), but when it does, you know we’ll be on it to see if it’s any good.