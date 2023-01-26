Everyone Is Remixing Burger King’s New Whopper Jingle

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Despite only being a couple years over the age of 25, I do not understand Gen Z humor. At all. Having been raised on Mad TV and Chappelle’s Show, I find the comedy stylings of today’s young people just do n’t translate . What’s funny about lip- synch ing over old movie clips and posting it to TikTok? Yet d espite my disdain , there’s one prevalent Gen Z trope that sometimes hits for me: the remix.



Remixes have been a thing on YouTube for well over a decade, and their popularity shows no signs of abating . Everybody ( or at least everybody worth associating with) loves the classic 2010 LazyTown/Lil Jon remix about baking cake. In that same f ood-centric vein , the internet is kicking off 2023 with a fixation on remixing , of all things, a Burger King ad.

Burger King’s infectious jingle, explained

Last fall, Burger King released a splashy new ad campaign for its flagship Whopper (and its other sandwiches ) featuring a new jingle with easily quotable lines reminiscent of McDonald’s classic Big Mac ad from the ’ 70s. The new line of BK ads has become particularly embedded in the minds of NFL fans, as the sing- songy spots have been running ceaselessly during nearly every game.

Advertisement

When Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field earlier this month , the NFL broadcast immediately cut to commercial . That commercial? “Two full meals, $5.99 eeeeeach!” It happened again later that night after Hamlin was rushed to the hospital: The on-field reporter gave an update on his condition, immediately followed by, “Chicken! Chicken! Chicken! Chicken!”

Despite the bad timing (or perhaps because of it) , Burger King’s ad campaign seems to be a roaring success . I know this to be factually true because clever youngsters have been giving it the meme treatment for weeks.

Sad Burger King Commercial

No matter your taste in music, there’s a Burger King remix for you. There’s a trap version. There’s a version that amplifies the percussion. There’s a version that gets progressively faster for all the coked- up raver s. There’s a version that gets progressively slower for all the ballad lovers. Should you find the unedited ad soothing to fall asleep to, there’s a 10-hour version you can let play all night. One YouTuber even shared a behind- the- scenes look as he created his own BK remix. And if you’re a fan of subliminal messaging, someone even made a version of the commercial in reverse. Be careful with this one, though — it might give you a sudden urge to join the Navy.

G/O Media may get a commission 20% off W&P Valentine's Day Sale Share the love

Take 20% off sitewide at W&P, because sharing and prepping food is romantic af. Buy at W&P Advertisement

Burger King has not yet responded to a request for comment on the trend . Perhaps the brand is busy creating its own remix to debut during the Super Bowl.