Photo: Mizina (iStock)

You might remember earlier this week when we reported on Washington State baker Ken Bellingham, who owns Edmonds Bakery. He added a controversial “Build That Wall” message to one of his heart-shaped cookies for Valentine’s Day, sparking backlash. After a customer posted the picture on Facebook, Bellingham wrote on the bakery’s FB page: “I will not be making anymore cookies of a political nature, but a narrow line of Love and Sweetheart and maybe Nice Butt.” (That message has apparently since been deleted.)

A few days later, though, KOMO News reports that Bellingham has changed his cookie-decoration tune, citing First Amendment bakery rights and saying that he now has many demands for cookies that say “Build The Wall”: “The phone messages saved has like 40-or-50 messages that I can’t even respond to from people all over the country wanting me to ship them cookies.” But those requests will not be answered, as Bellingham does not have shipping capabilities.

He now says that people should “Lighten Up,” adding that particular message to his cookies, which are apparently getting less romantic and more political. A dozen “Nice Butt” cookies look downright progressive in comparison.