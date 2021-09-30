I discovered Buffalo Wild Wings around the time that I discovered Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos. I was a teenager, and my family life revolved around my kid brother’s traveling baseball team. I’d spend the weekends snacking on Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos—the superior flavor, fight me—while my brother’s teammates cussed and spat in the dugout. After games, I’d lag behind as the sporty children descended on Buffalo Wild Wings with the fervor of a marauding horde. Now, I can enjoy Buffalo Wild Wings and Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos at the same time, via the restaurant’s new limited-edition Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili wing sauce.



According to a press release sent to The Takeout, the new sauce is the first collaboration between Buffalo Wild Wings and Doritos. Per the release, the sauce “combines two game day essentials” to “create an experience that only Buffalo Wild Wings can provide.” The release is right. This is an experience that only Buffalo Wild Wings can provide. Only Buffalo Wild Wings would have the gall to pulverize a bunch of Doritos and sprinkle them atop a plate of hot wings.

If you’ve never tried Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos, I’d describe the flavor as “pleasantly zesty” with notes of soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic, paprika, and some vague spice. I’m not sure how that’ll translate to wing sauce, but the wings are apparently topped with Doritos crumbles, and each order also comes with a small sample bag of Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili chips. This does beg the question: Are these chip-flavored wings, or have Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos been wing-flavored the whole time? Much to ponder.

The chip-flavored wings/wing-flavored chips are available for a limited time beginning this week. They’re available via dine-in, takeout, and delivery, but I’d recommend stopping into a physical Buffalo Wild Wings location. Where else will you get the chance to witness a bunch of sticky eight-year-old shortstops stampeding past the soda machine? Ah, to be young again!