It has been two whole weeks since we covered any major chicken sandwich news here at The Takeout, which feels like a goddamn eternity. I swear, some days the only thing that gets me out of bed in the morning is the hope of a new chicken sandwich somewhere on the horizon. Which chain will be the next to enter the Chicken Sandwich Thunderdome? What new major breakthroughs in chicken sandwich technology await? Are there more chicken sandwiches being held in a lab somewhere while their creators wonder if the world is truly ready for them?

Advertisement

Today I woke up to the news that a brand-new chicken sandwich has been born at Buffalo Wild Wings, and in an instant this cold, cruel world seemed a bit more beautiful. The sandwich features a hand-breaded, beer-battered chicken breast, pickles, and a schmear of mayonnaise, all served on a golden challah bun.

Is it good? I have no idea. I don’t live remotely close to a Buffalo Wild Wings, so I’ll probably never taste this chicken sandwich. But that’s okay! All I need to know is that America is still chugging along and churning out chicken sandwiches. No matter what’s going on in the world, our country will give up in its relentless pursuit of chicken sandwich perfection, and by golly, we’ve got the talent and moxie to pull it off.

If you’d like to see if Buffalo Wild Wings has pushed the limits of what a chicken sandwich can do even further, it can be yours with a side of natural-cut French fries for the low, low price of $5.99. If you’d rather dine-in than take yours to go, you can add a tall house beer to your order for $3.

But wait... there’s more!

Buffalo Wild Wings has also announced some news that has nothing to do with chicken sandwiches, meaning it’s far less exciting, but still, it has its merits. The chain now has a special late-night deal in which, from 9 p.m. to close, Ultimate Nachos, Dirty Dub Tots, Buffalo Chicken Tots, Hatch Queso, Chile Con Queso, and Chips and Salsa are 50% off. That’s crazy! With these sorts of deep savings, you can buy twice as much hot, melty midnight cheese to lull yourself into a restful sleep, where you can dream about all the exciting chicken sandwiches yet to come. What a beautiful, extra-crispy future we have ahead of us.