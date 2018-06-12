Food is delicious.
Newswire

British man politely robs McDonald's

Allison Robicelli
Filed to:Crime
9
Save
Photo: ingesche (iStock), Graphic: McDonald’s

Sometimes a story presents itself that is so inane, so ridiculous, so completely bananas that it veers into sheer genius. The type of story that leaves you staring blankly at a screen, completely incredulous. A story that is barely but a few sentences, yet leaves you with so many questions that will never be answered. This is one of those stories.

The Telegraph reports that earlier this week, British man Daniel Parra-Braun was sentenced to five years in prison for a 12 hour crime robbery spree involving two McDonald’s. At both locations he passed a note to the cashier on duty which read: “I am armed. Give till cash now.” He was not actually armed.

Advertisement

One McDonald’s refused to hand over any money, and he left without incident.

At the second McDonald’s location, the cashier informed Parra-Braun that it was not possible to open the cash register unless he ordered food. So, as any sensible criminal would do, he ordered a single cheeseburger, took out his wallet, and handed the cashier a crisp £5 note. Once the transaction was completed, the cashier gave him £4 and the rest of the till as change. Parra-Braun left the McDonald’s £136 and one cheeseburger richer.

I have no commentary to add to this. This story is absolutely perfect just the way it is.

Share This Story

More in Crime

Supermarket employee saves customer from mugging, literally kicks ass
Hot cakes: Bakery delivery guy steals $90K worth of merch
We regret to inform you people are still licking ice cream containers for internet points
Ketchup thief gets unsurprising offer from ketchup conglomerate [Updated]
Anonymous jerk costs Idaho pizzerias hundreds with prank orders
Drunk customer at Taco Bell drive-thru pours Hennessy on employee

About the author

Allison Robicelli
Allison Robicelli

Allison Robicelli is the staff writer for The Takeout, a former professional baker, the host of The Robicelli Argument Clinic Podcast, and a nascent birding enthusiast.

TwitterPosts