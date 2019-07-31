Screenshot: digitalmediafan (YouTube)

Last Call

Don’t ask what uncovered YouTube manhole I fell down to come upon this video, because I’m not sure I could tell you.

But today I found myself watching this video in which a British morning show welcomes Italian chef Gino D’Acampo as he makes a pasta dish for the two hosts. One host remarks that though the dish is Italian, if it had ham in it, it would be something like “a British carbonara.” D’Acampo stares at her, aghast, before delivering a one-liner that had the hosts nearly choking on their noodles.

I’m stealing it for future use.