Newswire

Brewer’s Association officially recognizes four new (-ish) beers

lillianstone
Lillian Stone
2
Beer pouring into glass from bottle
Photo: Kirill Kukhmar (Getty Images)

Beer brewers have to follow rules just like the rest of us, and those rules come from the Brewers Association’s annual Beer Style Guidelines. Food & Wine reports that the American trade group just released its 2021 Beer Style Guidelines, and they include four new-ish beer styles to be officially recognized for the first time: Kentucky Common Beer, Belgian-Style Session Ale, New Zealand-Style Pale Ale, and New Zealand-Style India Pale Ale.

What’s a Kentucky Common Beer, you ask? It’s actually far from new. The Brewer’s Association guidelines explain that the brew is inspired by a style that grew popular in the Louisville area from the Civil War era until Prohibition. “Early 20th century brewing literature mentions a slight tartness developing during fermentation as a characteristic attribute of this style,” the association wrote. “If tartness is present in modern versions, it should be at very low levels.”

The two New Zealand-inspired additions are a little more flexible in nature. Food & Wine reports that New Zealand “made hop history in 2000" with the undeniably intense Nelson Sauvin hop. This new hop variety fed a number of “New Zealand-style” produced around the globe—however, New Zealand hops aren’t actually mentioned in the new styles’ descriptions. A New Zealand-Style Pale Ale is described as “exhibiting [hop] attributes such as tropical fruit, passionfruit, and/or stone-fruit, cut grass and diesel” to create and overall impression that is “a well-integrated easy drinking, refreshing pale ale style with distinctive fruity hop aromas and flavors.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a New Zealand-Style IPA also isn’t necessarily tied to New Zealand. It just has to have hop aromas and flavors that are “ﬂoral, fruity (tropical, stone fruit and other), sulfur/diesel-like, citrusy and grassy,” contributing to “a crisp, dry beer rather than a malt-accentuated version” with “dominant” hop attributes.

Finally, the “new” Belgian-Style Session Ale category stemmed from what the BA called “significant revisions.” It’s not technically a new beer style; instead, Food & Wine writes that the “session ale” label essentially serves as a broader catch-all for beers that share “a modest alcohol content of ranging of 2.1 percent to 5 percent ABV.” Want to tap into one of the four new categories? The full 2021 Beer Style Guidelines are available on the Brewers Association’s website.

Lillian Stone

Staff writer @ The Takeout, joke writer elsewhere. Wrangling dogs and pork shoulder in Chicago.

simulord
SimuLord

Ain’t it funny how the same beer enthusiasts who slam the Reinheitsgebot for being overly prescriptive will argue (and gatekeep) for days over what constitutes a “real” whatever-style-they-themselves-drink...