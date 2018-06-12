The one who noshes: Breaking Bad gets a pop-up restaurant

From the same folks who brought you the TV-themed popups Saved By the Max, Good Burger, and the Peach Pit comes an exciting new restaurant concept: The Breaking Bad Experience. Its first pop-up location opens tonight in LA, just a few days after the Netflix release of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.



The popup will, of course, be highly Instagrammable (otherwise why bother?), featuring re-creations of sets from all five seasons of the show, the Los Angeles Times reports, “including a prop Winnebago that leaks blue smoke, as well as Heisenberg sliders and loaded ‘Saul-sa’ nachos served by people in hazmat suits.” There will also be “a do-it-yourself menu of chemically reactive cocktails,” adds The Hollywood Reporter. And also Funyun Pie, Crystal Ship Cinnamon Churro Bites, and Walter White wine. There will not be any meth, but there will be vegan options. Admission is $30, which includes one cocktail concoction, one menu item, and 90 minutes inside the space, which should be plenty of time to sneak into the back and find out what’s inside those chicken batter buckets. Have fun, bitch.