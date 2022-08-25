Ask anyone who lives with me, and they’ll tell you that I’m extremely low maintenance when it comes to breakfast. Usually eggs or oatmeal with fruit will do. Sometimes I’ll spice it up with a bagel and cream cheese or pancakes. To me, sausages are usually reserved for a special breakfast outing. That might sound ridiculous, but that’s just me.



Little did I know that breakfast sausages, like Lunchables, are somewhat of a monopoly. While browsing several grocery stores in my hometown, I saw only a small number of brands available. Part of this is due to inventory—certain stores were simply out of stock and hadn’t had a chance to replace certain brands yet . Unlike f rench fries or ice cream, breakfast sausages are located in multiple places within the grocery store . Depending on the type you’d prefer, you can find them in either in the meat section or the freezer aisle.



For consistency , I stuck with only sausage links, not patties, because I was able to find more of the former . With the help of my two kids and spouse, we judged ten different brands of sausages on the following qualities: color, flavor, texture, and nutrition , such as calories, fat, sodium, etc. H ere’s how ten breakfast sausages fared in our taste test , ranked from worst to best.