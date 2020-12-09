Is a breadless sandwich still a sandwich? One Detroit restaurant thinks so

Sandwich??????? Photo : The Washington Post ( Getty Images )

In all of our hot dog/sandwich philosophizing, one standard remains pretty consistent: a sandwich involves bread. When we asked Ken Jeong if a hot dog is a sandwich, he put it this way: “It’s bread. And I know, I know, it’s one piece of bread, but so is an open-faced sandwich. It’s going to enclose around the dog and it will be a sandwich.” This brings me to today’s controversial query: is a bread-less sandwich still a sandwich? One new Detroit restaurant thinks so.

As reported by the Detroit Metro Times, three Detroit restauranteurs will open Breadless, an entirely bread-free sandwich restaurant, near Detroit’s riverfront in the spring of 2021. The concept reportedly includes “classic sandwich options” that are wrapped in leafy greens like Swiss chard, turnip greens, and collard greens. No bread in sight.

Howland, co-founder and CEO of Breadless, gave DBusiness some background. “I started Breadless because I struggled for 10 years to find healthy, on-the-go food options that fit into my clean eating regimen,” Howland told the Detroit business magazine. Now, Breadless seeks to cater to gluten free, low-carb, and on-the-go patrons. “Our purpose is to help millions of people to live healthier and happier lives, and thus feel more fulfilled by feeling good about themselves and what they are eating,” the website reads. That is all well and good, but the question remains: is a breadless sandwich truly a sandwich, or just a leafy imitator? I’d love to hear your thoughts, cherished readers.

