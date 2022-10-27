If you’ve never been to a Brazilian barbecue restaurant, often referred to as a Brazilian steakhouse or churrascaria, you’re missing out—it’s a memorable experience regardless of whether you’re a carnivore. In most cases you’ll gain access to a generous salad bar, and after that, you’ll be offered all the cuts of spit-roasted meat you can eat, presented by a fleet of servers who will become your best friends over the course of the meal.

Aside from the salad bar, don’t expect a buffet. The meat is brought to where you sit and is carved tableside, a style of service known as rodizio. You might also be served some occasional sides such as pão de queijo, a texturally delightful roll (very bouncy and chewy) made from cassava flour and cheese.

Pork, chicken, lamb, various sausages, maybe some seafood, multiple cuts of beef—it’s all on offer, and since it’s all-you-can-eat, it’s up to you to decide when you’ve had enough. Dining at an American churrascaria can be daunting for first-timers, so we’ve got some tips for making the most of your experience.